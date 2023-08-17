Britney Spears’ Lawyers ‘Frightened’ Upcoming Autobiography Could Be Used Against Her in Divorce Court

“Britney’s autobiography had a happy ever after. It told the story of how she found love with Sam, and how she viewed him as the one. It was a real-life fairytale, at least according to the manuscript," a source told RadarOnline.com.

“Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is frightened that the unpublished manuscript could come out before it is re-written and it could be used against her in the divorce.

“If Britney cheated on Sam, and she is telling a vastly different story in her book, it’s a disaster. Sam could use that as leverage to walk away with a much sweeter deal than he ever could have expected: spousal support, legal fees, a fat hefty payout, and a torn-up prenup," the insider explained, adding, “The timing of the split to coincide with the biography is an utter disaster.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wasser for comment.