Sam Asghari Claims Britney Spears Cheated With Staff Member, Says He Saw Video of Them in a 'Compromising Position'
Britney Spears allegedly cheated on Sam Asghari with a staff member who works at their home — and he's holding it against her. The 29-year-old actor reportedly told his inner circle that he discovered a video of the pop princess, 41, and the male staffer in a "compromising position," RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to an insider, Spears asked at least one employee to take a nude video of her and engaged in other inappropriate sexual conduct.
Asghari reportedly believes she cheated on him with at least one of their male staff members working at their home, TMZ reported on Thursday.
The source claimed Spears' decision-making has become risky due to her fragile and hyper-sexualized state, with the insider expressing concern for the singer's safety.
The Family Business actor has allegedly been over their 14-month marriage for a while — and the video tipped him over the edge, according to TMZ's source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Spears' lawyer for comment.
These aren't the only damaging allegations hurled against Spears.
Asghari allegedly told friends that the singer got physical with him over their 7-year relationship, including once when he was asleep.
Asghari allegedly woke up to Spears punching him in January, reportedly resulting in a black eye.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the fitness model filed for divorce from the ....Baby One More Time hitmaker on Wednesday, leaving her with little emotional support during this trying time.
Spears has no relationship with her father, Jamie, following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.
Insiders shared that the pop star cut ties with her mom, Lynne, again after they made up in May. She reportedly does not have any communication with either of her parents or her siblings — brother Bryan and sister Jamie Lynn.
As for Spears' children, they don't talk to her.
Jayden James and Sean Preston grew estranged from their famous mom before she said "I do" to Asghari last summer. They recently moved to Hawaii with their father, Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline, without saying goodbye.
Asghari allegedly moved out last week after the pair got into a blowout fight over rumors that Spears cheated. At the time, sources close to the Grammy winner denied she strayed.
It's also claimed Asghari is attempting to renegotiate their prenup and "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."
Spears and Asghari exchanged vows at her California home in June 2022.