Britney Spears Cut Ties With Mom Lynne Right Before Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Came Crumbling Down

Fans know that Spears has no relationship with her father, Jamie, after she escaped her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Insiders told TMZ that besides her parents, Spears is also allegedly not communicating with her siblings — brother Bryan and sister Jamie Lynn.

It's also important to point out: the Grammy winner's estranged sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, recently moved to Hawaii with their father, Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline.