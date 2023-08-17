Britney Spears Cut Ties With Mom Lynne Right Before Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Came Crumbling Down
Britney Spears isolated herself from those who supported her months before her husband, and biggest ally, Sam Asghari, walked away from their one-year marriage. Despite the Lucky singer, 41, coming to a truce with her mother, Lynne, in May, the two are no longer speaking — in fact, Spears is reportedly not talking to anyone in her family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claim that the pop star is estranged from her mom again after the two reunited three months ago. They allegedly have no contact —something that happened shortly before Asghari filed for divorce from the ...Baby One More Time singer on Wednesday after just 14 months of marriage.
Fans know that Spears has no relationship with her father, Jamie, after she escaped her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Insiders told TMZ that besides her parents, Spears is also allegedly not communicating with her siblings — brother Bryan and sister Jamie Lynn.
It's also important to point out: the Grammy winner's estranged sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, recently moved to Hawaii with their father, Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Spears was unable to say goodbye to her teen sons and has not spoken to them in a long time. Insiders shared that her family members are worried about the Lucky singer's well-being at this fragile moment, adding she only has paid employees around her to pick up the pieces.
"She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff," a source told TMZ.
Asghari allegedly moved out last week after the pair got into a blowout fight over rumors that Spears cheated; however, sources close to the Womanizer singer deny she strayed from their short-lived marriage.
It's claimed that the actor is attempting to renegotiate their prenup and is "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."
While insiders denied the claims, less than 24 hours, another disturbing story emerged, accusing Spears of assaulting Asghari. He allegedly told friends that the singer got physical with him on several occasions over their 7-year relationship, including once when he was sleeping.
Asghari allegedly woke up to Spears punching him in January, reportedly resulting in a black eye.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Spears' lawyer for comment.
Spears and Asghari exchanged vows at her California home in June 2022. This marks the songstress' second divorce.
Spears divorced Federline in 2007. Her first marriage to Jason Alexander was annulled just 55 hours after saying "I do" in Las Vegas.