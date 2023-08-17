Britney Spears Accused of Attacking Sam Asghari in His Sleep, He 'Feared' Pop Star's Obsession With Knives
Sam Asghari allegedly lived in fear of his wife, claiming Britney Spears was obsessed with knives and assaulted him while he was sleeping, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Asghari, 29, was photographed with a faint black eye in January — and what looked like bite marks on his arm. Now, insiders claim the wounds were from his allegedly abusive wife.
Asghari pulled the plug on his 14-month marriage to the 41-year-old pop princess on Wednesday, with sources claiming he threatened to release "embarrassing information about Britney" if their iron-clad prenup isn't renegotiated. Hours later, it's alleged that Spears got physical with him several times over their 7-year relationship, including once while he was fast asleep.
Someone with direct knowledge told TMZ that the singer's security team would often be forced to step in during their fights; however, they weren't around for this alleged incident.
While Asghari was sleeping in bed, Spears allegedly began punching him. The source claimed that Asghari did not strike her back and was shocked that she was assaulting him.
When the Family Business actor stepped out with a faint black eye, the paparazzi questioned him about how he got injured — but Asghari played it off and asked not to be filmed. The insider also claimed that Asghari was particularly frightened of Spears' obsession with knives.
The Gimmie More hitmaker allegedly kept knives all over their home, including their bedroom.
Spears "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection," the source told TMZ, adding she'd allegedly "fly off the handle" out of nowhere, which caused Asghari to be fearful of his significant other.
This mirrors an accusation brought on by Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn, who claimed that the pop star had locked her in a room while holding a knife.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Spears' team for comment.
- Britney Spears’ Divorce Attorney, Hired to Fight Sam in Court, Quit On Her in 2007 For Being a 'Problem Client' During War With Kevin Federline
- From 'Slumber Party' to Splitsville: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Whirlwind Romance Timeline After Cheating, Toxic Marriage Rumors Leads to Breakup
- Britney Spears Hires Kevin Costner and Kim Kardashian's High-Powered Divorce Lawyer to Fight Sam Asghari's Prenup Fight
As RadarOnline.com reported, Asghari's divorce filing comes on the heels that the two got into a blowout fight over rumors that Spears strayed from their marriage; however, sources close to the Womanizer singer deny she cheated.
It's been less than 24 hours and this split is already toxic.
Page Six claims that Asghari is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid." While other insiders shot down the allegation, their source said that the prenup renegotiation is "what Sam is focused on."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Spears and Asghari exchanged vows at her California home in June 2022 in front of celebrity friends like Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace.
This will mark divorce #2 for the singer. She divorced Kevin Federline in 2007 — and got her first marriage to Jason Alexander annulled just 55 hours after saying "I do."