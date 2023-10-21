Pregnancy! Abortion! Conservatorship! Britney Spears' Most Shocking Bombshells From 'The Woman in Me' in 8 Clicks
Britney Spears Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake's Baby – And Had an Abortion
Britney Spears dropped bombshells in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, and among the sneak peeks People obtained included the story of her first pregnancy with Justin Timberlake.
The pair, who met on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, became pregnant with their first baby while they were dating. However, the Toxic singer had an abortion because her then-boyfriend did not want to be a father.
"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much," she stated in the book. "I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
Britney said she would have kept the child if it had been left up to her at that time – but she was not able to do so.
Now, she sees the experience as "one of the most agonizing things" she has ever experienced.
She Shared Her First Kiss With Justin Timberlake
Aside from almost having her first child with the *NSYNC member, the 41-year-old pop star also detailed her first kiss with Timberlake while playing a truth or dare game. It reportedly happened while attending a boot camp for the entertainment industry with Christina Aguilera and other younger kids.
"[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me," Spears recalled. "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."
She Revealed the Real Reason Why She Shaved Her Head
In 2007, Spears suffered from a public breakdown amid her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. Amid the proceedings, she shocked everyone by shaving her head as an act of rebellion – although she had to face a more serious issue the following year when her conservatorship was approved.
"Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over," she wrote. "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."
Her Strained Relationship With Lynne Spears
Spears put more spotlight on her relationships with her parents in the memoir. Regarding her strained relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, she looked back at the time they drank together and how they felt happier and more adventurous afterward.
Jamie Spears Body-Shamed Her as a Child
While the public started criticizing her looks and body, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, fueled the fire by repeatedly telling her she looked fat.
"If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father," she wrote in the book. "He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it."
Britney Spears Admitted to Feeling Like a Childlike Robot Amid the Conservatorship
While enduring her conservatorship, the …Baby One More Time hitmaker also felt like a child robot because of Jamie's treatment toward her.
"I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself," she continued.
She Almost Joined 'The Notebook' Cast Members
The Princess of Pop focuses more on her music career, but she almost got the chance to star in the hit film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book The Notebook.
"The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I'm glad I didn't do it," she wrote. "If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I'd have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night."
Spears still has a lot to work on in her acting skills as she admitted that she could not clearly distinguish her own persona and character in Crossroads.
Britney Spears Thought Her MTV VMAs Snake Would Kill Her
In September, the Oops!...I Did It Again singer told her followers on X that her iconic MTV Video Music Awards 2001 performance of I'm a Slave 4 U was the most memorable yet as she presented a giant yellow python.
No matter how cool it was, she admitted to feeling scared about it and promised fans she would tell more about the experience in The Woman in Me.
In the excerpt, Spears recalled the terrifying moment that made her think that the snake would kill her in an instant.
"In my head I was saying, Just perform, just use your legs and perform," she added. "But what nobody knows is that as I was singing, the snake brought its head right around to my face, right up to me, and started hissing."
She fortunately survived the performance without any accidents.