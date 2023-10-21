Your tip
Pregnancy! Abortion! Conservatorship! Britney Spears' Most Shocking Bombshells From 'The Woman in Me' in 8 Clicks

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' memoir, due on October 24, promises to highlight the highs and lows of her private and professional lives.

By:

Oct. 21 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Britney Spears Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake's Baby – And Had an Abortion

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002.

Britney Spears dropped bombshells in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, and among the sneak peeks People obtained included the story of her first pregnancy with Justin Timberlake.

The pair, who met on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, became pregnant with their first baby while they were dating. However, the Toxic singer had an abortion because her then-boyfriend did not want to be a father.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much," she stated in the book. "I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Britney said she would have kept the child if it had been left up to her at that time – but she was not able to do so.

Now, she sees the experience as "one of the most agonizing things" she has ever experienced.

She Shared Her First Kiss With Justin Timberlake

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake accused Britney Spears of cheating on him before their split.

Aside from almost having her first child with the *NSYNC member, the 41-year-old pop star also detailed her first kiss with Timberlake while playing a truth or dare game. It reportedly happened while attending a boot camp for the entertainment industry with Christina Aguilera and other younger kids.

"[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me," Spears recalled. "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."

She Revealed the Real Reason Why She Shaved Her Head

britney spears
Source: MEGA

On February 1, 2008, Britney Spears was placed in an involuntary conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet as conservators.

In 2007, Spears suffered from a public breakdown amid her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. Amid the proceedings, she shocked everyone by shaving her head as an act of rebellion – although she had to face a more serious issue the following year when her conservatorship was approved.

"Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over," she wrote. "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."

Her Strained Relationship With Lynne Spears

britney spears
Source: MEGA

She has two siblings: Jamie Lynn and Bryan James.

Spears put more spotlight on her relationships with her parents in the memoir. Regarding her strained relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears, she looked back at the time they drank together and how they felt happier and more adventurous afterward.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Jamie Spears Body-Shamed Her as a Child

britney spears
Source: MEGA

The patriarch was hospitalized after suffering from a bacterial infection.

While the public started criticizing her looks and body, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, fueled the fire by repeatedly telling her she looked fat.

"If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father," she wrote in the book. "He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it."

Britney Spears Admitted to Feeling Like a Childlike Robot Amid the Conservatorship

britney spears
Source: MEGA

The conservatorship lasted until November 2021.

While enduring her conservatorship, the …Baby One More Time hitmaker also felt like a child robot because of Jamie's treatment toward her.

"I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself," she continued.

She Almost Joined 'The Notebook' Cast Members

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Rachel McAdams played the role of Allie Hamilton in the hit 2004 movie.

The Princess of Pop focuses more on her music career, but she almost got the chance to star in the hit film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book The Notebook.

"The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I'm glad I didn't do it," she wrote. "If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I'd have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night."

Spears still has a lot to work on in her acting skills as she admitted that she could not clearly distinguish her own persona and character in Crossroads.

Britney Spears Thought Her MTV VMAs Snake Would Kill Her

britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears brought the massive python as part of her 'I'm a Slave 4 U' performance.

In September, the Oops!...I Did It Again singer told her followers on X that her iconic MTV Video Music Awards 2001 performance of I'm a Slave 4 U was the most memorable yet as she presented a giant yellow python.

No matter how cool it was, she admitted to feeling scared about it and promised fans she would tell more about the experience in The Woman in Me.

In the excerpt, Spears recalled the terrifying moment that made her think that the snake would kill her in an instant.

"In my head I was saying, Just perform, just use your legs and perform," she added. "But what nobody knows is that as I was singing, the snake brought its head right around to my face, right up to me, and started hissing."

She fortunately survived the performance without any accidents.

