Pregnancy! Abortion! Conservatorship! Britney Spears' Most Shocking Bombshells From 'The Woman in Me' in 8 Clicks

Britney Spears dropped bombshells in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, and among the sneak peeks People obtained included the story of her first pregnancy with Justin Timberlake.

The pair, who met on the set of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, became pregnant with their first baby while they were dating. However, the Toxic singer had an abortion because her then-boyfriend did not want to be a father.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much," she stated in the book. "I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Britney said she would have kept the child if it had been left up to her at that time – but she was not able to do so.

Now, she sees the experience as "one of the most agonizing things" she has ever experienced.