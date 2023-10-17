Your tip
Justin Timberlake Distancing Himself From Britney Spears' Memoir as Backlash Grows Over Abortion Claims

Justin Timberlake is focused on family amid Britney Spears' book bombshells, insiders shared.

Oct. 17 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Justin Timberlake is "focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself" with the explosive revelations in his ex Britney Spears' forthcoming memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former NSYNC hitmaker became a trending topic on Tuesday when a shocking excerpt from the book was published, in which Spears claimed she had an abortion after finding out they were expecting because he was not ready for fatherhood.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002.

"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," the singer penned about the experience she kept a secret for two decades.

Spears and Timberlake became one of Hollywood's favorite couples when they started dating in 1999, famously wearing matching all-denim outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards before they called it quits in 2002.

It wasn't until after she met her second husband, now-ex Kevin Federline, that she became a mother, welcoming two sons — Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

Spears said she had an abortion since Timberlake didn't want to rush into fatherhood.

Spears reflected on her life in the memoir, including her past romance with Timberlake and the first kiss they shared when they were just teens on The Mickey Mouse Club.

"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance. They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her," noted the insider, per Entertainment Tonight. Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012.

In her memoir, Spears recalled the moment she found out they were expecting.

Her memoir is set for release October 24.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she penned in PEOPLE's excerpt.

"But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," the pop icon claimed.

Timberlake has yet to publicly address Spears' claims.

Since the reveal, fans have spoken out on social media. "#JustinTimberlake should thank Britney she didn't say anything about the abortion when it happened. He wouldn't have a career," one naysayer wrote.

"I really really really dislike Justin Timberlake," another echoed, while a third defended the former boy bander for making a choice that he felt was best for the both of them.

The singer's memoir, The Woman in Me, is set for release on October 24.

A source told ET that moving forward, "Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."

