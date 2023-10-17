'He Repeatedly Told Me I Looked Fat': Britney Spears Recalls Being Body-Shamed by Father Jamie, Encouraged to Lose Weight

Within the pages of her memoir, Spears opened up about being objectified by the industry and fat-shamed by her father, her early days in The Mickey Mouse Club, and her short-lived acting career.

Spears said that she has always "sat back" while people spoke on her behalf, but now she is ready to rewrite her narrative and share never-before-heard details about her personal life behind the glitz and glam.

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me," she told PEOPLE in a new cover story. "No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future."