Britney Spears 'Missing' Estranged Dad Jamie Spears, Open to Father-Daughter Reconciliation After Sam Asghari Breakup

Heartbroken pop star Britney Spears is considering giving her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, another chance to be in her life and right his wrongs on the heels of her split from husband Sam Asghari.

The ...Baby One More Time singer has been more receptive to reconciling with Jamie and having a father-daughter chat nearly two years after declaring her family "should all be in jail" for how they treated her during her conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.