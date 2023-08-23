Britney Spears 'Missing' Estranged Dad Jamie Spears, Open to Father-Daughter Reconciliation After Sam Asghari Breakup
Heartbroken pop star Britney Spears is considering giving her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, another chance to be in her life and right his wrongs on the heels of her split from husband Sam Asghari.
The ...Baby One More Time singer has been more receptive to reconciling with Jamie and having a father-daughter chat nearly two years after declaring her family "should all be in jail" for how they treated her during her conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said that his recent hospitalizations and more than 25-pound weight loss have fueled her desires to turn the page.
In recent months, Jamie developed an infection that stemmed from a knee replacement 16 years ago, TMZ reported, and will be going under the knife again Friday.
Spears has remained in touch with her brother Bryan, who recently spent time at her home and has apparently filled in the chart-topping performer on their dad's condition.
As for how Jamie feels about getting back on good terms with his daughter, sources said he is elated and has never harbored ill will toward her, despite their rocky past.
At the height of their feud, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in January that Spears' lawyer had accused Jamie of harassing the whistleblower who accused him of spying on his famous daughter in the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears, demanding that he stop being harassed.
Jamie had denied the allegations, which were never substantiated. However, the filing expressed Spears' desire for freedom and how she felt confined under his control.
"In short, despite Mr. Spears and his counsel's efforts to harm her, Britney Spears will always be an icon," one page read. "Since her father was suspended by the Court and the conservatorship was terminated, Britney Spears regained her freedom, her autonomy, and her dignity."
Spears' conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 and she and Asghari wed months after in June 2022, having since called it quits after 14 months of marriage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com obtained the bombshell divorce petition filed by Spears' ex, which listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023, and demanded monthly spousal support as the fitness trainer prepares to fight the prenup he signed before walking down the aisle.
"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," his filing read, citing irreconcilable reasons as the reason for their split.