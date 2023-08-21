Erratic Britney Spears Goes Topless, Dances Around in Bed After Sam Asghari Divorce Bombshell
Britney Spears is moving on from her marriage with estranged husband Sam Asghari, embracing her new single status by going topless in a new video days after her ex filed for divorce.
The pop star shared not one, but two risqué post-split videos over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the first clip, Spears could be seen playing with her hair while rolling around in her bed sheets as she flashed a smile and gazed into the camera. She added goggles emoji and Annie Lennox's sultry version of "I Put A Spell On You," opting to turn off the comments.
The second clip showed a beaming Spears wearing a sparkling green dress while an unidentified man licked the singer's leg all the way up to her thigh. Moments later, she was seen being hoisted up by a group of shirtless men. Spears told fans she welcomed her "fav boys over" and "PLAYED ALL NIGHT" after a run-in with the paparazzi.
"When you go to meet up with a so-called 'friend' and drive an hour for chicken! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom," she vented in her caption. "I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before."
Spears, who had security in tow, was spotted emerging from Dave's Hot Chicken in Oxnard, CA, around midnight on Friday amid reports her divorce has taken a nasty turn.
Fans have expressed concerns for her mental health after the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
As we previously reported, Asghari cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split and is seeking attorney fee coverage as well as spousal support from Spears. He listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023.
Last week, the Gimme More hitmaker broke her silence on her breakup after 14 months of marriage, revealing that she is a "little shocked" still but "couldn't take the pain anymore."
"I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that," Spears continued.
Sources claimed Spears's husband had accused her of being unfaithful. An insider said the two have been fighting for months and he recently moved out of their home.
Meanwhile, Spears changed her Instagram name to Maria River Red, having joined Threads in July under the same moniker which is believed to be a reclamation of her identity as a free woman.
RadarOnline.com confirmed Spears' team had prepared for the event of a split, having Asghari sign an iron-clad prenuptial agreement that protected the performer's fortune.
"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," his rep said amid swirling rumors. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be."