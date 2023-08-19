Britney Spears Spotted Bra-Less During Late-Night Fast-Food Run Amid Nasty Divorce With Husband Sam Asghari
Pop music icon Britney Spears has been spotted coping with her recent split from Sam Asghari by picking some fast food at Dave's Hot Chicken, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old star, who is currently going through a nasty divorce from Asghari after just one year of marriage, went on a late-night fast-food run.
Spears was spotted wearing black shorts, sandals and a pink wool top without a bra.
She left the restaurant with a raspberry lemonade drink in hand, accompanied by her security team.
For the first time since the split, Britney posted a homemade dance video along with a statement admitting to feeling "a little shocked" and expressed gratitude for the support she's received from friends.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because honestly that's nobody' business!!! But I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," she wrote.
"In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!" she continued.
The Toxic singer also acknowledged that her social media presence doesn't reflect her "true reality" and revealed a desire to show her true emotions online but feels the need to hide her "weaknesses."
Despite the emotional turmoil, Britney has been sharing several videos of herself dancing, which she considers "a source of healing," especially after being freed from her conservatorship.
According to TMZ, Britney and Sam are no longer communicating and have left negotiations to their legal teams. There have been allegations of physical altercations and cheating during their relationship, but the pop star has yet to comment on either claim.
Sam's divorce filing cites "irreconcilable differences" and requests spousal support, legal fees, and court costs.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the division of property remains uncertain due to their prenuptial agreement, which seemingly prevents Sam from receiving spousal support based on the marriage's short duration.
"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. [Sam] reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof," Asghari's lawyer Neal Hersh wrote in court documents, "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner at this time. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof."
A Spears family insider told the Daily Mail that Britney, who has hired Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is confident that her team will be able to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth - but she is gravely concerned that he'll try to claim custody of their two dogs, a Doberman named Porsha and a German Shepherd named Sawyer.
