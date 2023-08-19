Britney Spears Spotted Bra-Less During Late-Night Fast-Food Run Amid Nasty Divorce With Husband Sam Asghari

For the first time since the split, Britney posted a homemade dance video along with a statement admitting to feeling "a little shocked" and expressed gratitude for the support she's received from friends.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone, so I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because honestly that's nobody' business!!! But I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly," she wrote.

"In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!" she continued.

The Toxic singer also acknowledged that her social media presence doesn't reflect her "true reality" and revealed a desire to show her true emotions online but feels the need to hide her "weaknesses."