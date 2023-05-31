Chick-fil-A on the Chopping Block: Conservatives Call for Boycott Over Fast Food Restaurant's Diversity and Inclusion Policy

Chick-fil-A joined Bud Light, Nike and Target, on the ever-growing list of companies that conservatives have found issue with. Bud Light and Nike were slammed for partnering with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman, on sponsored social media posts.

Most recently, Target employees were being harassed by customers who were outraged over the retailer's annual Pride collection, which celebrated the LGBTQ+ community during the month of June.

Despite Chick-fil-A's well-known dedication to its founder's conservative Christian values, loyal consumers took to social media to condemn the fast food joint over a DEI employment policy.