Federal Judge Demands Apology After Being Confronted For Anti-LGBTQ+ Past During Stanford Speech
An appeals judge appointed by former President Donald Trump is demanding an apology from Stanford Law School after he was shouted at by "woke students" during a recent speaking engagement at the university.
Judge Kyle Duncan claimed he felt ambushed when he was confronted by the law school's Associate Dean of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Tirien Steinbach, and several other students earlier this week.
However, Steinbach stood by the students of Stanford claiming that the judge was prejudiced against LGBTQ+ minority groups.
"For many people at the law school who work here, who study here, and who live here, your advocacy — your opinions from the bench — land as absolute disenfranchisement of their rights," Steinbach explained in a six minute speech.
"They feel harmed not just by your speech — because if it was just words that would be one thing," the dean continued. "You have authority and power to make decisions that impact the lives of millions."
The crowd was mixed with "boos" and cheers of support as Steinbach acknowledged how hard it is to hear from so many people the "harm" one's work could cause them.
She ended her speech by asking Duncan to stop listening through his "partisan lens."
The Stanford dean is an outspoken opponent of hate speech and has called for it to be banned in all forms of public education.
The judge was noticeably furious by the confrontation, telling the crowd, "So, you've invited me to speak here, and I've been heckled non-stop."
He told the school's staffer, "For many people here, your work has caused the harm."
Steinbach also invited any students who felt threatened by the judge to leave. "Many who go before Judge Duncan do not have a choice," she explained at the time. "You have a choice."
Dozens stood up and filed out of the room as Duncan looked out at the students in shock and frustration.
Duncan, who is an advocate of "free speech", has a history of fighting against hate speech legislation, specifically of groups targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
He also previously represented Christian supply shop Hobby Lobby in their case after they refused to provide contraception on their health insurance plans for their staff members.
The judge is now demanding an apology from the school and has publicly called the dean and students "idiots", "hypocrites" and "bullies."
