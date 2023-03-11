Federal Judge Demands Apology After Being Confronted For Anti-LGBTQ+ Past During Stanford Speech

An appeals judge appointed by former President Donald Trump is demanding an apology from Stanford Law School after he was shouted at by "woke students" during a recent speaking engagement at the university.

Judge Kyle Duncan claimed he felt ambushed when he was confronted by the law school's Associate Dean of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Tirien Steinbach, and several other students earlier this week.

However, Steinbach stood by the students of Stanford claiming that the judge was prejudiced against LGBTQ+ minority groups.

"For many people at the law school who work here, who study here, and who live here, your advocacy — your opinions from the bench — land as absolute disenfranchisement of their rights," Steinbach explained in a six minute speech.

"They feel harmed not just by your speech — because if it was just words that would be one thing," the dean continued. "You have authority and power to make decisions that impact the lives of millions."

The crowd was mixed with "boos" and cheers of support as Steinbach acknowledged how hard it is to hear from so many people the "harm" one's work could cause them.

She ended her speech by asking Duncan to stop listening through his "partisan lens."