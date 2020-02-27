Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Is Britney OK? Spears Shocks Fans With Bizarre Video Amid Conservatorship Drama The singer broke her foot while rehearsing some new routines.

Just how distracted by her ongoing conservatorship drama was Britney Spears, when she recklessly seemed to push herself too hard and too long, leading to a broken foot?

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spears, 38, broke her left foot while wildly spinning, twirling and jumping around in a bizarre dance that didn’t seem to feature much set choreography. On Wednesday, February 26, she shared video of the unusual dance routine, which led to her gruesome injury.

((Warning, Graphic Video))

In the video, Spears appears out of control – spinning, jumping, falling to the floor – until finally, a loud snap can be heard the moment she breaks her foot, sending her crumpling to the ground.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!!” she captioned the Instagram post. “PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

Fans were immediately concerned about the troubled singer’s health – both physically and mentally.

User katieee.jean remarked: “All I’m thinking about (is) your foot!” While aziza.saaa threatened “I’m calling the police” in response to Spear’s unusual behavior.

Spears certainly has had a lot on her mind lately, and could easily have been distracted, especially after her conservatorship was extended.

And on Thursday, February 27, Radar learned a new, yet-to-be-revealed stipulation and order was filed regarding Spears’ medical expense allowance.

According to documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, will continue to serve as her conservator until April 30, when the case will be reevaluated. And while Jodi has control over Britney’s medical and personal decisions, the star’s father, Jamie Spears, remains the “conservator of the estate,” and controls all of his daughter’s financial decisions.

The documents were signed by a judge on February 14.

Check out this Radar gallery to see more images of Britney’s bizarre dance moves, and to learn the latest in her ongoing conservatorship battle.