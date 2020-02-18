Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Medical Crisis! Britney Spears Rushed To The Hospital After Scary Dancing Accident

Ouch!

Britney Spears broke her foot during a scary dancing accident and RadarOnline.com has video and photos of her in the hospital with her new cast.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted on Instagram on Tuesday next to Spears using a silly filter.

“My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing 💃 ,” he explained with a woman dancing in a red dress emoji.

“Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off 💪🏽 #stronger.”

“I love you baby, thank you,” Spears, 38, says to Asghari on the video where he writes the word “Stronger” on her cast.

He also posted a video of the cast on Spears’ foot with her song “Stronger” playing on February 17. Spears was wearing a hospital gown in the footage.

Radar readers know that Spears’ conservatorship was just continued, with her case manager’s time on the case extended to April 30.

Documents obtained by Radar revealed Jodi Montgomery has control over Britney’s medical and personal decisions.

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, remains the “conservator of the estate,” and controls all of his daughter’s financial decisions.

