Hot Mama! Britney Spears Shows Off Her 38-Year-Old Bikini Body See nearly naked photos of the singer as she turns one year older.

Happy birthday, Britney!

Britney Spears celebrated her 38th birthday in a bikini in Miami, and RadarOnline.com has all the sizzling photos.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer jetted to Florida for a secret getaway with boytoy Sam Asghari amid her conservatorship fight with her famous father.

In a purple polka-dot bikini, Spears took a plunge in the pool at her Miami hotel with Asghari, 25.

The pop star took in some much needed R&R as she basked in the sun sans her children, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

Spears was back to blonde after dying her hair black earlier in the year, returning to her signature locks for the Miami trip.

“So much to be grateful for over these holidays,” Spears wrote on her Instagram page three days before her birthday, posting a picture of two candy canes in a milk jar.

Radar readers know Spears’ vacation came on the heels of her courtroom drama with her dad, Jamie Spears.

After managing her life for more than a decade, he temporarily stepped down as her conservator amid health issues and abuse claims.

Her care manager, Jodi Montgomery, stepped in as the temporary conservator to replace her father.

The move came after Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report against his former father-in-law, claiming he attacked their oldest son Sean during an August 24 incident. While no criminal charges were filed against Jamie, Federline, 41, was granted a temporary restraining order.

Spears’ father is forbidden from seeing his grandsons for three years.

That same month, Federline, 41, was granted 70 percent of time with the children he shares with Spears. Their previous agreement was 50/50 custody.

