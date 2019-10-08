Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears' Handlers To Discuss Dad Jamie's Health Crisis In Next Court Hearing

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie temporarily stepped down as conservator of her person amid health issues and abuse claims. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal a succession plan will be discussed at the singer’s upcoming hearing if ailing Jamie is unable to reclaim his conservator role.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, a hearing in Britney’s conservatorship case has been scheduled for October 21, 2019 to review accounting. A source told Radar that a succession plan will also be discussed at the hearing.

“The succession plan is needed should something happen to Jamie Spears,” a source told Radar. “Temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery is handling more of the social work aspect of the case when it comes to Britney’s health and the children, but this succession plan could look into another co-conservator.”

The insider explained how the co-conservator could be another professional like Montgomery, but with “more financial and accounting expertise.”

The hearing will also discuss the 730 assessment, which is the report from the court-appointed evaluator who was ordered to look into Britney’s health. A judge ordered the evaluation at a May 2019 hearing.

As Radar reported, Britney’s father stepped down as her conservator temporarily. Montgomery was made the Temporary Conservator until January 20, 2020.

Court papers claim Jamie, 67, seeking to temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship due to “personal health reasons.”

Montgomery is an “experienced professional fiduciary with the ability, experience and support resources, to take on these obligations during this time.” He claimed in the Friday, September 6 filing that she has been the care manager for Britney, 37, for a year.

The move came after Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a police report against Jamie, claiming he abused their oldest son Sean Preston during an August 24 incident. No criminal charges were filed against Jamie.

Federline, 41, was granted a temporary restraining order. Jamie is forbidden from seeing Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, for three years.

In August 2019, Federline was granted 70 percent of time with their sons, while she has the remaining 30 percent. According to reports, their previous agreement was 50/50 custody.

Jamie, who has been dealing with medical issues, has been in charge of her conservatorship ever since she suffered a mental breakdown in 2007.

She checked into a mental wellness center in April 2019 amid her father’s health troubles.