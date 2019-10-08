Britney Spears Flaunts Bikini Body On Maui Vacation Amid Conservatorship Drama ‘I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want,’ writes star.

Britney Spears was caught relaxing in Maui this week during a fun beach vacation.

This Tuesday, October 8, the singer was pictured wearing a sky-blue bikini, sun hat, and white sunglasses while tanning near her resort pool.

In recent Instagram posts, the star has opened up about her need to take time off from performing to focus on her happiness and mental health.

“I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!! I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want … I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world !!!” she captioned a throwback photo this September of her performing at one of her concerts.

In an effort to stay at peace, she jetted off to Maui for a tropical getaway.

“So I found this adorable simple yoga studio in Maui … I tried to start off by doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ but I danced the first 20 minutes and let go ….. I finished with stretching, splits and yoga! Most of the year I did a lot of heat yoga, and I over did it. I prefer cardio and dancing now !!!” Britney, 37, wrote alongside a sultry photo of her stretching in the studio.

“My trip to Maui was amazing, but I lost 7 hours of footage because my phone didn’t have a back up plan. I was extremely upset … I had 3 outside videos and 7 pics and hotel footage … but anyhow … I kept moving forward !!! Oh, and at night the studio had baby twinkle lights .. I preferred nights … it was magical,” she added.

It’s unclear if boyfriend Sam Asghari went with her to the Hawaii island, as he too posted Instagram photos of himself in what looked to be a beach paradise.

RadarOnline.com readers know Britney’s vacation comes just as dad Jamie temporarily stepped down as conservator of her person amid health issues and abuse claims. Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, stepped in as the temporary conservator.