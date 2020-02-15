Jamie Lynn Spears' ATV Accident Victim Daughter Maddie Goes To Hospital Again! After near-death experience three years ago, girl injuries her wrist at school.

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter Maddie Aldridge, who nearly died in an ATV accident three years ago, wound up injured again on Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the actress, 28, told fans via Instagram that adorable Maddie, 11, had a “little accident at recess.”

Jamie Lynn shared a photo of her girl holding up a bandaged wrist. And she captioned it, “This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is… little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious.”

It appeared Maddie got great care at a hospital, and Jamie Lynn also noted in her post, “Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in! it is much easier to just post this, then [sic] respond to every text, because I’ll forget to respond, and then I’m being rude.”

The former Zoey 101 child star had earlier shown pictures of Maddie and her other daughter, Ivey, 1, opening their Valentine’s Day gifts.

“Some may say it’s just a silly, manufactured holiday, but if there is any excuse to eat candy all day, while spreading some extra love, then I think it is a holiday worth celebrating🎈🎈,” wrote Jamie Lynn, who is married to husband Jamie Watson.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, on Super Bowl Sunday in 2017, Maddie went through a near-fatal freak ATV accident at her family’s Louisiana property.

Maddie, who was 8 at the time, was badly injured when the vehicle she was riding flipped over into a pond, and the young girl was submerged underwater for several minutes.

At the time, the story captured the hearts of the nation after fans learned of her fight for life and Mama Jamie Lynn and aunt Britney Spears updated the public via Twitter.

Luckily, paramedics arrived after the ATV accident and got Maddie free. Jamie Lynn and her husband Watson had been unable to unfasten her seatbelt at the time.

Maddie remained in critical condition for days, but the brave girl made a miraculous recovery and after spending less than a week at a hospital, she was able to return home.

Earlier this month, Jamie Lynn wrote on social media in marking the accident anniversary, “3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped.. It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me.”

She added, “I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery.”

Sharing throwback photos of Maddie on her hospital bed after the accident, the actress noted, “I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact.”

“Let’s all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y’all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much. #MiracleAnniversary.”

In 2017, Jamie Lynn shocked the world when she announced to OK! Magazine that she was pregnant with Maddie by her then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge.

The TV star was just 16 at the time. She and Casey, who later had legal issues, got engaged but later split up. In 2014, Jamie Lynn married businessman Watson.