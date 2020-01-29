Super Supporters: The Most Expensive Child Support & Alimony Settlements

The life of a celebrity includes giant mansions, elaborate vacations, expensive weddings and sometimes expensive divorces. The saying “more money, more problems” rings true, especially for these famous stars who have to fork over a ton of money once their relationship goes south. It is often the case that a loving couple will turn completely bitter once the talk turns to alimony settlements and custody payments. For those celebrities who have a brief fling resulting in a child, such as Eddie Murphy or Owen Wilson, those child support payments can really sting!

Even though there are those celebrity couples who mutually agree on no child support or alimony, such as the consciously uncoupled Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, there are far more celebrity divorces and splits that aren’t so lucky! Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt have publicly squabbled over child support just like Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. Mel Gibson and Charlie Sheen pay several payments for their ex-relationships. You will be surprised at the serious money involved in these celebrity divorces and splits. From Tom Cruise to Donald Trump and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, find out the jaw-dropping money involved in celebrity child support and alimony settlements.

Ready to be shocked? Here is our countdown of the 15 Crazy Expensive Celebrity Divorces!