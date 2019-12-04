Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pay Up! Owen Wilson To Give Baby Mama $25k A Month For Daughter He's Never Seen Actor has yet to meet his child with ex Varunie Vongsvirates.

Absent dad Owen Wilson was ordered to pay his baby mama $25,000 a month in child support plus a one-time $70,000 payment for the 1-year old daughter he’s never seen, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to court documents viewed by Radar, the actor demanded a DNA test upon learning ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates was pregnant. Vongsvirates filed a paternity petition on May 30, 2018, before she gave birth to the little girl.

In his July 2, 2018 response, the Wedding Crashers star marked “none” when asked whether he wanted visitation rights. Wilson also wrote “conception date unknown,” and claimed he was “not certain if he is the parent” of the then unborn child.

Lyla was born in October 2018, and a DNA test showed Wilson was indeed the father; still, he refused to be a part of his child’s life.

The feuding exes eventually hashed out a settlement over child support, and Wilson agreed to fork over the $25,000 a monthly. Vongsvirates, meanwhile, filed for sole custody of Lyla. Under the agreement, Vongsvirates will make all decisions concerning Lyla’s health, education and welfare.

The court document also states that Vongsvirates and Wilson shall “not make disparaging and/or derogatory remarks about the other party, or their significant others, if any, in the presence of the minor child.”

According to the judgement, Wilson agreed to pay Vongsvirates $35,000 court fees and an additional $35,000 for a labor coach and a night nurse she hired.

While he didn’t ask for visitation rights, he still has to pay the child’s medical insurance under his Screen Actors Guild coverage.

As Radar previously reported, the Hollywood actor changed his phone number after learning that Vongsvirates was pregnant with their daughter and has made it clear he does not want to be a parent to her.

“When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke,” a source told Radar. “He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number.”