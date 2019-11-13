Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Owen Wilson Changed His Phone Number After Learning Ex-Girlfriend Was Pregnant The actor ‘never spoke’ to Varunie Vongsvirates again after she shared the news.

Owen Wilson changed his phone number after learning that his ex-girlfriend, Varunie Vongsvirates, was pregnant with their daughter, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The Wedding Crashers actor has come under fire in the last year for refusing to meet his third child, Lyla, whom he had with Vongsvirates after over four years of dating. Now, a source dished to Radar that the 50-year-old actor’s efforts to avoid meeting Lyla are more extreme than anyone knows.

“When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke,” said the source.

The insider added: “He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number.”

Vongsvirates, 35, recently spoke to the Daily Mail, where she insisted Lyla “needs a father.” The outlet reported that Wilson passed a paternity test last year confirming that he was Lyla’s father.

The source told Radar that Vongsvirates speaking out has “nothing” to do with money.

“Varunie’s mother passed away when she was still kind of young and impressionable,” the source said. “She knows what it’s like to grow up with one parent. She doesn’t want that to happen to her daughter.”

The source said that Vongsvirates dropped everything to become a full-time, single mom. The fact that Wilson is often photographed with his two sons from previous relationships is like a “double whammy” to the new mother, the source said.

“She just wants her daughter to have a normal life. It didn’t work out between the two of them – that happens – but to abandon his child is rude and wrong,” the insider continued.

As Radar readers know, Lyla is the actor’s first daughter, but third child. He has son Robert Ford, 8, with ex Jade Duell, and another son, Finn Wilson, 5, with ex Caroline Lindqvist.

Before giving birth to Lyla, Vongsvirates was excited about the future and even gushed about Wilson’s capabilities of being a father.

“He will be a great dad, because he’s an incredible dad with his other two children,” she said at the time.

Radar has reached out to Wilson and Vongsvirates for comment.