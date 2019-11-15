Wendy Williams Slams Owen Wilson For Absent Dad Claims: 'You Are No Good!' The actor has allegedly never met his 1-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend.

Wendy Williams has slammed Owen Wilson for allegedly being an absent father to his daughter with ex-girlfriend Varunie Vongsvirates.

On the November 15 episode of her talk show, the TV host, 55, reacted to reports that the actor, 50, is financially supporting his 1-year-old, but has never actually met her.

“Owen Wilson, you are no good!” Wendy said. “I don’t know how we can see some of his kids’ movies ever again… You’ve got nerve to be playing a dad when you’re not even a dad in real life to your newest baby. He’s got a child he’s never met!”

As readers know, Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter has had his own experience with a love child. After welcoming a baby with his mistress Sharina Hudson, the talk show host filed for divorce.

With that experience, she went on to provide some advice to Vongsvirates.

“Well, here’s what I would suggest that she does — stay pretty, go on with your life and take his money. Also, if I were her, I wouldn’t even want him in my life or the child’s life. The child will never remember,” she said. “And, for the little girl, there’s lots of women that grow up with no father and they turn out fine. There’s lots of women who raise kids fine with no problem. But, to be fighting him about this, it’s pointless.”

She continued, “This should be the last we hear from you about this, because the more you badmouth him about his movies, the more the box office will crash and that will cut into your child support. So just let it go!”

But that wasn’t the end of her wrath!

“It’s terrible though. Like, how are you going to get somebody pregnant and then walk away? It’s bad enough when you do it in the private sector, but he’s an entertainer, he plays dads in movies. You are no good!” she concluded.

As readers know, Wilson welcomed Lyla, his baby daughter with Vongsvirates, in October 2018.

Ahead of the pregnancy, the model took to Instagram to share she was expecting. At the time, she told Radar, she predicted the actor would be a “great dad,” but after giving birth, she learned he wouldn’t even be around.

As Radar exclusively reported, Wilson took extremes to lose contact with Vongsvirates after discovering she was pregnant and confirming his paternity.

“When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke,” an insider shared. “He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number.”

According to the source, the 35-year-old mother, whose own mother passed away when she was young, dropped everything to become a full-time single mom.

“She just wants her daughter to have a normal life. It didn’t work out between the two of them – that happens – but to abandon his child is rude and wrong,” the insider continued.

As readers know, Wilson is also a father to his sons Robert Ford and Finn Wilson from two previous relationships.

His active role in their lives, which is captured in photos, has been a “double whammy,” to the new mother.