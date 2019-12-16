Top 10 Nastiest Celebrity Divorce & Custody Battles Of 2019 Exposed From Wendy Williams to Matt Lauer, find out who won't be jolly this holiday season.

The flames of love were extinguished for many couples in 2019, but no one had as high profile a breakup and meltdown as Wendy Williams this year.

After nearly 22 years of marriage, the talk show host famously filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter. Their relationship started out as a fairytale romance in 1995, followed by a wedding in November 1997. But by the end of 2019, their lives had been turned upside down.

The end began when Williams took a six-week hiatus from her talk show in January to focus on her health. The 55-year-old suffers from Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism, as well as lymphedema, a non-fatal condition that causes swelling of the lower extremities.

But as early as January, rumors started to swirl that Hunter got his secret mistress, Sharina Hudson, pregnant — a claim which both he and Williams denied at the time.

While continuing her denial, in February, Williams quietly changed her last name – dropping the “Hunter” from “Wendy Williams-Hunter” in both digital communications and in public/on-air.

A month later, the Wendy Williams Show host broke down onstage, telling her viewers and fans that she’s been receiving treatment at a sober house for her addiction issues – and living apart from Kevin.

“Only Kevin and Kevin (Jr.) have known about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew. Because I look so glamorous out here,” she admitted on-air at the time. “After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the Tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

As Radar soon discovered, this wasn’t the first time Hunter was accused of cheating on Williams. In the outspoken host’s 2001 memoir, “Wendy’s Got The Heat”, she recalled catching Hunter having an affair one month after their son was born.

Williams learned of the affair after catching Hunter on the phone with a mysterious female in the middle of the night.

“No woman deserves this,” she wrote. “I wanted to kill him. I mean really kill him. For real. I wanted to kill him more because I was in the process of breaking my Number One Rule: No Cheating.”

Finally, on Wednesday, April 10, Williams shocked fans by officially filing for divorce from Hunter, following her rehab nightmare and Hunter’s cheating scandal.

