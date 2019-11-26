Ceasefire! Miley & Liam Call Truce, Try For Mediation Amid Messy Divorce Actor 'just wants this chapter fully done with so he can move on.'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have agreed to put their differences aside and meet for mediation talks – before their messy divorce spirals out of hand, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They’ve both calmed down now and Liam just wants this chapter fully done with so he can move on,” says a source.

It’s been a tumultuous time for Hemsworth, 29, who officially filed for divorce from Cyrus, 27, at the end of August, just days after the stars announced their split, and after the singer was caught kissing then flame Kaitlynn Carter.

After a hot and heavy few weeks, Cyrus ended the fling with Carter, and moved on with Cody Simpson, though Radar has learned that even that wild relationship has cooled, with each agreeing to take a temporary step back.

“They are taking a break, but want to remain friends,” the insider revealed. “She said she just needs to focus on herself.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth is finally re-entering the dating pool, embarking on a low-key romance with Australian actress Maddison Brown. The two were first linked last month when they were spotted in NYC holding hands.

With the former lovers each finding new happiness, the time might be right to bury the hatchet.

“Miley’s promising to play nice and has stopped being quite so bitter towards him and Maddison recently, which has gone a long way to establishing a ceasefire,” an insider told Radar.

Still, there’s a worry that she may not be able to control her emotions when she’s one-on-one with her ex, and any kind of meeting will need to be well guarded.

“This may well need to happen in a formal mediation setting, versus the tranquility of their Nashville mansion,” the source confided.