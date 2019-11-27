Channing Tatum asked for a court order in his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — and it turns out the actor has some strict demands when it comes to raising their daughter.

As documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show, the Magic Mike star is requesting to establish a FaceTime schedule with Everly and is demanding to keep the 6-year-old off both his and Dewan’s social media accounts.

“I further believe [Dewan] and I are both in agreement that it would be beneficial to establish a consistent and mutual FaceTime schedule with Everly for the non-custodial parent. Such an order would offer more stability and continuity for Everly and allow her to know when she is speaking with the non-custodial parent each day,” Tatum, 39, wrote.

The documents state that the non-custodial parent should call Everly either through phone or FaceTime every day from 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., while the other parent should make sure she is available at that time.

In terms of social media, Tatum requested that neither he nor Dewan, 38, “use Everly’s name, image or likeness for any paid or for profit sponsorship, advertisement, campaign or partnership, including on any form of social media or any other media, without the prior written consent of the other party.”

The actors — who married on July 11, 2009 and publicly announced their separation on April 2, 2018 — have agreed to share custody of their only child, alternating holidays and vacations. Still, they’ve both asked to be allowed time with Everly every year on her birthday. Among other things, Tatum also asked that he and Dewan be able to take their daughter out of school “for special occasions” up to five days a year, and that both be able to travel with her around the United States without the other party’s consent. Out-of-country travels, however, should require both parties’ consent.

Tatum requested the order on Sunday, November 24 and he and Dewan are set to attend a mediation on January 28, 2020, at 7:45 a.m. in Los Angeles, to further discuss their custody agreement.

While Tatum and Dewan insisted in their breakup statement last year that their separation was amicable, the actor admitted in the court documents that they’ve had trouble co-parenting their daughter.

He said in the papers that while he and Dewan “agreed to a formal custodial arrangement in February 2019, several outstanding issues remain, including a holiday schedule, addressing our work schedules and other custody related matters. Due to our constantly changing work schedules, we have had conflict over adjustments to our schedules to ensure both parties are able to have equal time with our daughter, Everly.”

Due to this, he asked to have a co-parenting counselor, and to participate in telephonic co-parenting counseling sessions with Dewan one per month to discuss their schedules and issues.

“We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance, which has led to both confusion and conflict,” he said.

The dad of one also asked that he and his ex communicate only through OurFamilyWizard.com regarding matters of “health, safety, welfare and education of Everly,” unless there is an emergency.

Radar readers know that the news of Tatum and Dewan’s custody war comes two months after the dancer announced she is expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. Tatum, meanwhile, is still going strong with girlfriend Jessie J.

Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce earlier this month.