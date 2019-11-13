Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sarah Palin Reveals She Learned Husband Todd Was Divorcing Her Through An Email!

Sarah Palin Reveals She Learned Husband Todd Was Divorcing Her Through An Email!

Sarah Palin Reveals She Learned Husband Todd Was Divorcing Her Through An Email! ‘I thought I got shot,’ former Alaska governor admits.

Sarah Palin is continuing to slam her husband amid their nasty divorce battle.

In an interview with James Dobson, the founder of the Family Talk Christian ministry, the former Alaska governor admitted she learned Todd Palin was divorcing her through an email from his attorney.

She said she received the email on June 19, and three months later — on Todd’s birthday, and days after their 31st wedding anniversary — Todd, 55, filed for divorce.

“I thought I got shot,” Sarah, 55, said.

Still, she added in the interview — which aired November 12 but was filmed previously — that their marriage was not “over, over,” as the two were still attending marriage counseling.

The politician joked that the couple’s attorneys were “getting rich” off their drama.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Todd filed for divorce on September 6, citing an “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The filing was reported only under the couple’s initials, and Todd’s attorney asked the court that the divorce remain confidential as it moves forward, according to legal documents obtained by Radar. In the filing, Todd also asked for joint legal custody of their young son, Trig, 11.

News of the couple’s ongoing divorce drama comes two years after their eldest son, Track, 30, was accused of brutally attacking his dad at their family home in Alaska. After the incident, he showed up at veteran’s court and pled guilty to first degree criminal trespass charges. He avoided jail time by agreeing to attend a months-long therapy program. At the time, Sarah defended her son — who served one year in Iraq — saying he suffered from post-traumatic disorder.

Sarah and Todd are also parents to daughters Bristol, 29, Willow, 25, and Piper, 18.

In the divorce documents, Todd demanded the longtime couple’s debts and assets be divided equally. Radar confirmed Sarah has not yet responded to the filing.