Booze & Violence: Inside Track Palin’s Secret Troubles That Led To Arrest

Track Palin’s most recent disturbing fight and arrest is a sign of a man in dire straits, a family insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“When he’s feeling sad or lonely he drinks more,” the source revealed.

As Radar reported, Palin was arrested on December 16 for beating up his own father while allegedly under the influence of pain pills and alcohol.

Palin broke into his parents Wasilla, Alaska, house and left Todd Palin, 53, bloodied and bruised while “freaking out” on some sort of medication, according to court documents obtained by Radar. Palin was arrested and taken into custody, where he remained for five days.

“He’s a violent person and the best place for him is not to be around family until he gets help,” said the source.

In the past, Palin was ordered into therapy for his issues after another disturbing incident.

In January 2016, Sarah Palin’s son was arrested in after he punched Jordan Loewe, his now-ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, Charlie, in the face during a drunken fight and threatened to kill himself with an AR-15.

Palin, 28, was later charged with domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence police call and possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

Palin eventually pleaded guilty only to the third charge, and the other two were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Now out on house arrest, the troubled father of two will return to court in January.

