It's Official! Fergie & Josh Duhamel Finalize Their Divorce Over 2 Years After Split hey share custody of their son Axl.

It’s finally over! Fergie and Josh Duhamel finalized their divorce over two years after they announced their separation, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The famous pair filed their judgement with the Los Angeles County Court Friday, Nov. 22.

The singer, who shares 6-year-old son Axl with the actor, first filed for divorce in May, a whopping two years after they announced their bombshell breakup.

The couple, who were married for 8 years, dragged their feet in their divorce proceedings, waiting so long the divorce was in danger of being dismissed.

Fergie and Duhamel started dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2007. They exchanged vows in early 2009.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple,” they said in a 2017 statement about their split. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

A source previously told Radar exclusively that trouble began in their relationship when Fergie started working on her album, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double and “devoted herself day and night to her music.”

While she worked, Duhamel often felt left behind, the insider claimed at the time of their split: “He just got sick of it.Opens in New Window Toward the end of their time together, it was just very toxic.”