Britney Spears’ Dad Demands Whistleblower, Who Accused Him of Wiretapping Pop Star’s Bedroom, Turn Over Alleged Evidence

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie is demanding the whistleblower who accused him of installing surveillance devices in his daughter’s bedroom be sanctioned in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie said Britney has repeatedly accused him of wrongdoing in public court filings and on social media.

He said the accusations are supported by an ex-FBI agent named Sherine Ebadi and the whistleblower named Alex Vlasov. Vlasov worked for the security company Black Box that was hired by Jamie. In the New York Times documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, Vlasov accused Jamie of hiring Black Box to spy, specifically, on her phone calls and texts.

Jamie said he has demanded documents from Vlasov to back up his claims but has yet to receive a single document supporting his bombshell allegations. “Jamie is entitled to discovery regarding Britney’s allegations, the documents Britney claims support those allegations, and the documents Britney represents will be relied on at trial,” the motion read.

“His excuse is a bizarre and incorrect invocation of his Fifth Amendment rights. Vlasov’s Fifth Amendment rights (which did not prevent him from voluntarily producing documents to others) provide no justification for failing to produce any documents to Jamie in response to Jamie’s valid subpoena,” Jamie’s lawyer wrote. Jamie said he’s attempted to obtained documents from the expert hired by Britney but was given the run around. Britney’s dad said the expert submitted a declaration submitting the whistleblower’s claim.

He said the expert stated she “personally reviewed communications provided to [her] by Mr. Vlasov from his personal devices.” However, Jamie said nobody has shown him the alleged communications. Jamie’s attorney previously said, “As it stands, there are a core set of documents that apparently form the basis of Britney’s case and Jamie cannot obtain any of them through discovery. This is not the law. Jamie must be given a full and fair opportunity to defend the claims made against him.”

Jamie said Vlasov should be sanctioned for refusing to produce the documents in question. A judge has yet to rule.