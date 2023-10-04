Your tip
'She Feels Betrayed': Britney Spears 'Furious' After Estranged Dad Jamie Moves into Sister Jamie Lynn's Home Following Failed Rehab Stint

A family feud is brewing after Jamie Lynn reportedly took in father Jamie after a failed rehab stint.

Oct. 4 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is back at odds with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, after the actress took in their father, Jamie, following another alleged failed stint in rehab for alcoholism.

Sources said the singer is "furious" at her sibling for many reasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said the ordeal upset Britney due to their past history.

"She feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her," the tipster claimed, according to Daily Mail's report.

Family insiders said Jamie allegedly completed a 30-day program in July and has since struggled to stay sober, even concerning his ex-wife. "He just got out of rehab, but is already drinking again, which worries Lynne and Jamie Lynn."

Jamie has been holed up in a guest house at Jamie Lynn's property in Hammond shared with her husband, Jamie Watson, and the couple's daughters.

"She cannot believe that Jamie is caring for Jamie Lynn's daughters when he was partially to blame for Britney's falling out with her two sons," an insider alleged.

"Jamie was babysitting while Jamie Lynn competed on Dancing With The Stars with Lynne," spilled the insider. "She cannot believe that Jamie is caring for Jamie Lynn's daughters when he was partially to blame for Britney's falling out with her two sons [Sean Preston and Jayden]."

Despite the drama between them, Britney previously signed off on her boys moving to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline, where they relocated earlier this year with Federline's wife, Victoria Prince.

Insiders said Britney's relationship with her estranged mother, Lynne, has also soured after their reunion in April.

Britney is also on the outs again with mom Lynne, according to tipsters.

It was reported that Britney cut Lynne out yet again after her estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that her former flame is not back on the dating scene after rumors swirled that he was seen "mingling" at a VIP event. "He is interested in his career," a source close to Asghari told us.

The pop star is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari.

Lynne now has a new part-time role as a substitute teacher to help pay the bills. Britney previously refused to pay her mom's $660k lawyer bill amid their conservatorship battle and sources said Lynne dropped it so she could focus on a reconciliation.

"She could not fight with Britney anymore and she knew that asking her to pay her half-million dollar lawyer bill was not right, considering what Britney had been through," one tipster said. "Not only that, but Lynne was really trying to repair her relationship with Britney. Taking more money from her was not the way to do it."

