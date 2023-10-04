'She Feels Betrayed': Britney Spears 'Furious' After Estranged Dad Jamie Moves into Sister Jamie Lynn's Home Following Failed Rehab Stint

"She feels betrayed that her sister is putting up her dad and allowing him to watch her kids after what he did to her," the tipster claimed, according to Daily Mail's report.

Family insiders said Jamie allegedly completed a 30-day program in July and has since struggled to stay sober, even concerning his ex-wife. "He just got out of rehab, but is already drinking again, which worries Lynne and Jamie Lynn."

Jamie has been holed up in a guest house at Jamie Lynn's property in Hammond shared with her husband, Jamie Watson, and the couple's daughters.