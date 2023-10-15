Jessica Biel 'Very Nervous' Over Justin Timberlake's New Business Partner Tiger Woods: Report
Buddies Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are geared up to launch their new sports bar together, but insiders claimed Jessica Biel is worried that the golf legend will be bad influence on her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Woods' marriage to Swedish model Elin Nordegen, who he shares son Charlie, 14, with, came to a screeching halt in November 2009 when the blonde beauty took a golf club to his Escalade in a fit of rage spurred by his infidelity.
Woods later checked himself into rehab for sex addiction and alcohol abuse after he admitted to cheating in a public apology.
Insiders said that Biel's worries increased the more Timberlake discussed the need for one-on-one time with his new business partner.
"So far Justin's been on his best behavior, but he's started talking about hanging out more with Tiger," the tipster told the National Enquirer.
"He's saying they need to promote their new New York City bar together and also hinted about a boy's golf trip, which would make Jessica very nervous."
Biel and Timberlake's marriage was recently put to the test — and nearly exploded — after he was caught getting close with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in 2019.
The source said that Biel pressured a move to Montana last year with their two sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, in an attempt to distance the Sexy Back singer from temptation.
"A bar thing with Tiger would be a nightmare for any wife," the insider continued. "His reputation precedes him — he's the ultimate player and he's single right now."
"It's easy to imagine what might go on, even though Tiger is well into his recovery for drug and sex addictions," the source added. "With Justin's past mistakes, he's on thin ice."
The insider noted that "Jessica's upset" over her husband "getting more involved with Tiger" and was equally "frustrated" that the NYSNC star "doesn't see why she's so worried."
While Woods checked into rehab over 10 years ago, he hasn't exactly maintained a clean act ever since. In 2017, the golfer was busted for a DUI after Florida police discovered him passed out behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz, which was running at the time.
Tests revealed Woods had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his system. He later plead guilty to reckless driving.
In February 2021, Woods was involved in gnarly car accident while speeding through the Los Angeles suburbs. Woods' historic golf career was nearly ended after he sustained severe injuries in the crash.
Outside of his dangerous driving history, Woods was recently sued by ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.
In the $30 million lawsuit, Herman argued against the non-disclosure agreement she said she was forced to sign while dating Woods because federal law allows her to speak out in cases involving sexual misconduct or harassment.
The judge ordered the case to be heard in arbitration.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jessica Biel's rep for comment.