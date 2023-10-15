Jessica Biel 'Very Nervous' Over Justin Timberlake's New Business Partner Tiger Woods: Report

Buddies Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake are geared up to launch their new sports bar together, but insiders claimed Jessica Biel is worried that the golf legend will be bad influence on her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Woods' marriage to Swedish model Elin Nordegen, who he shares son Charlie, 14, with, came to a screeching halt in November 2009 when the blonde beauty took a golf club to his Escalade in a fit of rage spurred by his infidelity.

Woods later checked himself into rehab for sex addiction and alcohol abuse after he admitted to cheating in a public apology.