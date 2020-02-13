Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Timberlake ‘Bending Over Backwards’ For Wife’s Forgiveness Following PDA Scandal The singer has been treating Biel with ‘flowers, massages and weekend getaways.’

Justin Timberlake is working hard to ensure his marriage lasts.

The “Mirror” hitmaker, 39, is showering wife Jessica Biel with gifts and sweet messages so he can remain on her good side.

“He’s bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he’s there for her and Silas,” a source told Us Weekly.

Timberlake has treated the actress, 37, to “flowers, massages and weekend getaways,” the source continued. Another insider noted, “He’s been sending Jessica lots of sweet texts and telling her she’s the hottest wife and mom in the world.”

The former boy bander is working hard to earn her forgiveness following the recent rough patch in their relationship.

Readers know Timberlake betrayed Biel’s trust in November 2019, when photos of him drinking and caressing Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright’s knee hit the internet.

At the time, RadarOnline.com reported, the actor was on the verge of being given a lie detector test but since then, he has made extreme efforts to rekindle their flame.

In addition to publicly apologizing and inviting her to the set of Palmer, he had to endure the jealousy that came along when his wife Biel started flirting with other men.

“He’s sending her flirty texts and calling three times a day to say ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you,” a source told Radar of the “worried” star.

The actress, Radar exclusively reported, even requested that Timberlake spend more of his free time at home with their 4-year-old son, Silas.

Timberlake and Biel have reportedly been “in a very good place” since January.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre star seemed to confirm the news when she posted a loving message to her husband on his 39th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much,” she wrote alongside a few photos of the couple.

Then earlier this month, they made their first public appearance together since the scandal, when they attended the season 3 premiere of The Sinner.