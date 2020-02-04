Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Going Strong! Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Make First Public Outing Since PDA Scandal Their date comes days after the singer’s 39th birthday.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are continuing to move past the PDA scandal that temporarily put their marriage in jeopardy.

On Monday, February 3, celebrities gathered in Los Angeles for the Season 3 premiere of The Sinner, and the lovebirds were among the many famous people present.

The outing marks their first official public appearance together since shocking photos of the singer, 39, cozying up to his Palmer co-star surfaced the internet.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, paparazzi captured snaps of Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright spending time together after a day of filming. In the bombshell photos, the “Mirror” hitmaker was seen caressing her knee while drunk — a moment he later admitted was “a strong lapse in judgment.”

After a public apology to Biel, 37, and their 4-year-old son Silas, the singer began his quest toward reconciliation. He praised his wife with flirty comments on her social media pages, and invited her to the movie set to make her own observations about his relationship with Wainwright, 30.

Amid his efforts, however, the actress did her part in keeping her husband on edge. As Radar exclusively reported, she discovered “healthy flirting” and was entertaining harmless conversation with other men following his scandal.

While she did that, a source close to the pair, said Biel was ignoring him, prompting him to make even more of an effort to fix their marriage.

“Jessica’s got Justin worried and that’s the best feeling in the world, not that she would ever cheat on him,” the source added. “It’s just kind of nice getting all this attention from Justin. He’s sending her flirty texts and calling three times a day to say ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you.’”

Now, Biel and Timberlake seem to have put the scandal behind them and are “in a very good place,” Entertainment Tonight reported. “The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” the source said.