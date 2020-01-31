Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All Is Forgiven? Jessica Biel Wishes Justin Timberlake Happy Birthday After PDA Scandal He apologized to his wife after holding hands with pretty co-star.

Jessica Biel wrote a heartfelt message to her “timeless” husband Justin Timberlake on his 39th birthday, just weeks after his bombshell PDA scandal with sexy co-star Alisha Wainwright.

The actress, 37, took to Instagram to send her beau some birthday love, posting a series of photos of some of the couple’s blissful moments. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much ❤️🎂.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the lovebirds hit a rough patch when the former boy bander was spotted cozying up to his Palmer costar Wainwright, 30, during a boozy night out in New Orleans in November 2019.

Both individuals denied rumors of a potential romance and Us Weekly sources insisted the two were “just friends.”

Still, Timberlake acknowledged he had a “strong lapse of judgment” and publicly apologized to his wife and their 4-year-old son, Silas.

Following the incident, Radar exclusively learned Biel went from “being in total shock to being livid and demanding to know what the hell is going on here.”

He’d “humiliated” her and worked hard to earn her trust back.

Readers know he invited his wife to the set of Palmers so she could personally observe his relationship with Wainwright. Biel even suggested she could start trusting him more if he spent more time with their son following the PDA scandal.

“Jessica allowed Justin to come and go as he pleased for years but those days are absolutely over and for the sake of Silas, it’s time for Justin to become a stay-at-home dad!,” an insider told Radar at the time.

After Biel had Timberlake “worried” when she started flirting with other men, his efforts did not go unnoticed and eventually worked in his favor. Just days ago, Entertainment Tonight reported the lovebirds were “in a very good place.”

“After Justin was spotted holding hands with his costar, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much needed quality time together,” an informant told the outlet. “Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him.”

“The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” the informant concluded.