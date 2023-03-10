Tiger Woods 'Ruined My Life' By 'Silencing' Me With NDA, Sex-Crazed Golfer's Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Declares
Tiger Woods' infamous mistress Rachel Uchitel warned the golfer's most-recent ex that she's "up against a machine" after sparking a $30 million legal war with the billionaire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Uchitel said she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement to cover up Tiger's alleged "bad behavior" after their sensational affair made headlines. She claimed the NDA "ruined" her life, cautioning Woods' next lovers being silenced is "not worth the money."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Erica Herman is demanding the NDA she said the sportsman made her sign at the beginning of their relationship be nullified. She argued that the agreement should not be enforced and declared invalid, mentioning an exemption when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment. Erica did not elaborate on nor accuse Tiger of any specific wrongdoing.
Addressing the latest news with Daily Mail, Uchitel said her experience with the NDA left her silenced, broke, and ridiculed. She signed the silence contract voluntarily after her affair with then-married Woods went public.
Uchitel spent years fighting the pro golfer in court, which ultimately forced her to file for bankruptcy.
While both women signed NDAs, Uchitel insisted Herman's situation is different.
"There are people who get into relationships with celebrities and they go to work for celebrities. They sign the NDA beforehand – this is what Erica did. She signed that," she told the outlet.
"Then there are NDAs after the fact: they are people who have been involved in or witnessed an event, who agree not to talk about a behavior or an incident to participate in a cover-up, so to speak. Those are completely different types of NDAs," Uchitel explained.
Listing the differences, Tiger's ex-mistress continued, "I want people to be aware that when somebody goes to work for or gets involved in a relationship with a celebrity, you are signing that because you witness a lot of things that are private about somebody who's very public in their lives and they want to keep it that way for a number of different reasons. That's why you sign that.
"The question is, is it fair to come out after the fact and say now I want to make that null and void?
"That's a very different thing than, I signed an NDA to cover up bad behavior."
Uchitel said, "There was an abusive nature in getting me to sign that [NDA] to keep me quiet and there was abusiveness in keeping me quiet for 14 years after," warning Erica that "she's up against a machine now."
She added that being "gagged" by a contract and unable to tell your side of a story "is the worst feeling."
"In the absence of truth, people make up anything they want and that is so debilitating. You lose all sense of power, all sense of self-esteem and people judge you not based on facts," Uchitel said.
"It's not a way to live and it really can ruin your life and it's not worth the money. Ever. It was not worth it because so many of those things said were not true."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tiger's rep for comment.