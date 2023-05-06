Tiger Wood's Ex-Girlfriend Says She Was 'Forced' to Sign NDA in $30 Million Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Famous pro golfer Tiger Woods has been accused of sexual harassment and forcing ex-girlfriend Erica Herman to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the risk of losing her job, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 47-year-old athlete has been known for his promiscuous relationships with women over the years, but the golf champion is in some serious hot water after his ex filed a $30 million sexual harassment lawsuit through her attorney on Friday, May 5.
Herman dated Woods for six years, and in that time, she claimed her partner "wrongly forced her" to sign an NDA while she was still employed at his South Florida restaurant.
The legal document states Woods "decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then — according to him — forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job."
Herman's lawyer, Benjamin Hobas, cites the Speak Out Act passed in Congress, preventing the enforcement of NDAs in instances of sexual assault and harassment. The bill was signed into law in December of last year, and the 38-year-old's legal team believes it's applicable to her and Woods' relationship.
In the court filing, Hodas wrote, "Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman's boss."
"In Mr. Woods's own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," he continued. "And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."
According to other court documents previously obtained by RadarOnline, Woods has submitted Robert J. McNamara, the Executive Vice President of Tiger Woods Ventures, as a key witness in the $30 million court battle.
In his declaration to the court, Woods’ friend said under penalty of perjury that he was present when the golfer’s then-girlfriend signed an NDA on August 9, 2017.
"On approximately August 9, 2017, I was working at the office of Tiger Woods Ventures when Ms. Herman entered the office, advised me that she had signed the NDA, showed me the signature page and advised that she intended to deliver it as requested," he said.
Woods used the declaration to demand the court battle be moved to arbitration.
