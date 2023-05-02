Tiger Woods Introduces Bombshell Witness in $30 Million Court Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods has informed the court he has a witness to back up his claims in his nasty court war with his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tiger has submitted a declaration of Robert J. McNamara.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

McNamara is employed as the Executive Vice President of Tiger Woods Ventures, which manages the business endeavors for the professional golfer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Court

Woods and McNamara have known each other since their junior-golf days, according to reports. The VP previously worked at IMG from 2000-05 before going to work for Woods. In his declaration, Woods’ friend said under penalty of perjury, that he was present on the day the golfer’s then-girlfriend signed an NDA on August 9, 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

He said, “On approximately, August 9, 2017, I was working at the office of Tiger Woods Ventures when Ms. Herman entered the office, advised me that she had signed the NDA, showed me the signature page, and advised that she intended to deliver it as requested.” Tiger used the declaration as part of his demand the court battle be moved to arbitration. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Tiger and Erica broke up after nearly 5 years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

A couple of weeks later, Erica sued Tiger for $30 million and demanded the NDA he had her sign be thrown out. The NDA in question read, “As consideration for the opportunity to continue to spend time with Eldrick “Tiger” Woods and to be privy to certain private information and confidential aspects of your personal life and your professional and business endeavors and be employed at the restaurant known as The Woods Jupiter and owned indirectly by you, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged.”

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

On the document, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Herman signed her name on the final page along with Woods. In her lawsuit, Herman claimed Woods promised she could live in his Florida mansion for a certain number of years. At the time of the breakup, she claimed there were 5 years left on the oral agreement.

However, she claimed after the breakup his team tricked her into leaving the hone and then changed the locks. Woods denied ever making such a promise. Woods called Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend” who “wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court.” A judge has yet to rule on whether the case will be moved to arbitration.