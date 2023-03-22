Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Asks Judge If She’s Allowed To Spill Secrets She Learned Prior To Signing 2017 NDA

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has amended her $30 million lawsuit to now seek permission to speak about things she learned about the golfer before signing an NDA, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Herman and her attorney filed an amended complaint on March 16.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Woods’ ex filed a bombshell lawsuit against the professional golfer. In court documents, filed in Florida, Herman said she had been living with Woods in his mega-mansion in the city of Hobe Sound. Herman said she provided Woods with “valuable services” during their relationship and was allowed to live rent-free. She said Woods promised her orally she could live in the home for years.

The two broke up last fall. Herman said she continued living in the home because there were 5 years left on the alleged oral agreement. Months later, Herman said Wood’s team then convinced her to take a “short vacation” without the golfer.

Herman said she was driven to the airport. Once the car arrived at the airport, Woods’ team allegedly told her she had been “locked out” of the home and was barred from returning. She said Woods’ team took $40k in cash she had at the home and hurled false accusations at her.

Herman demanded millions in damages plus requested the 2017 NDA she signed with Woods to be thrown out. She cited federal law that prohibits NDA’s from being enforced if the deal was signed before accusations of sexual assault or sexual harassment.

Herman said if the court finds the NDA is valid then she wants the judge to define what she is restricted from talking about. In her original lawsuit, she asked if the NDA prohibited her from talking about her own experiences, the experiences of her family members, releasing photos and recordings of herself, and whether it restricted her relatives, who were not under an NDA, from speaking out.

In addition, she wanted the court to rule if the NDA prohibited her from talking about information from sources other than Woods, information on topics that Woods has discussed or otherwise disclosed to other people, and guidance on if she could respond to statements Woods made publicly about her. In her amended complaint, Herman added additional topics she wants the judge to rule on. She said if the NDA is enforced, she wants the judge to decide if she can reveal information she learned about Woods prior to signing the 2017 or information she learned after the end of her employment with Woods.

Herman worked as a general manager of Woods restaurant The Woods Jupiter, which opened in 2015. The two first met while Herman was his employee. Further, Herman wants the judge to rule if she can speak about “information obtained after the end of her personal relationship with” Woods.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter. For his part, Woods denied the allegation he promised Herman she could live in his mansion. "Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless," Woods said in court documents. "It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."