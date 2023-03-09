Tiger Woods Held Marriage Over Erica Herman's Head: Golf Star Demanded Ex-Girlfriend Sign Prenup To Protect Billion-Dollar Fortune

A source revealed that Tiger, 47, insisted Erica sign a prenuptial agreement before he would commit to taking their relationship to the next level. The pair began dating in 2017, but their nasty split was hurled into the headlines on Wednesday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the restaurateur filed a $30 million lawsuit against the sportsman's trust, alleging Tiger and his team cooked up a scheme to get her out of their home and then changed the locks.