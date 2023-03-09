Tiger Woods Held Marriage Over Erica Herman's Head: Golf Star Demanded Ex-Girlfriend Sign Prenup To Protect Billion-Dollar Fortune
Tiger Woods' net worth is 1.7 billion dollars — and he wanted to keep it that way during his relationship with Erica Herman. The pro athlete, who swung his way back to the highest-paid golfer spot, was planning on popping the question before their breakup, but he wanted Erica to sign on the dotted line, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source revealed that Tiger, 47, insisted Erica sign a prenuptial agreement before he would commit to taking their relationship to the next level. The pair began dating in 2017, but their nasty split was hurled into the headlines on Wednesday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the restaurateur filed a $30 million lawsuit against the sportsman's trust, alleging Tiger and his team cooked up a scheme to get her out of their home and then changed the locks.
"Tiger won’t wed without legal paperwork to protect his finances and assets,” revealed a source, citing his nasty divorce from Elin Nordegren following a public cheating scandal. “He’s been burned before and doesn’t want to get taken to the cleaners again.”
He reportedly paid out $100 million in the divorce to Elin, with whom he shares two children: daughter Sam, 15, and son Charlie, 14.
Erica wasn't going to sign a prenup without a fight. The insider shared that she gave Tiger a run for his money.
“Erica is okay with making a deal but not if it leaves her high and dry, so she’s digging in hard for the best terms,” added the source. “She feels he owes it to her.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tiger Wood's Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues For $30 Million After He Allegedly Kicked Her Out Of Their Home
- Split Turns Nasty: Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Ends Romance, Demands Silence Contract Be Reversed
- Tiger Woods Pleading With PGA Officials For Special Accommodations Due To His ‘Physical Limitations’ After 2021 Car Crash
Tiger's ex-girlfriend never left his side after the golfer's near-fatal car crash in 2021 that almost cost him his career. “The way Erica sees it, she’s proven that she’s not a gold digger,” the source noted. “She deserves a little security should things not work out.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tiger's rep for comment.
Erica filed a $30 million lawsuit against Woods' trust, alleging Tiger's team coaxed her into going on a vacation without the athlete; however, when she arrived at the airport, she claimed she was met by his lawyers, who informed her she no longer had access to their Florida home.
She said the two had an "oral tenancy agreement" — which was supposed to secure her spot in the house at last five years after their split.
Erica is also fighting a non-disclosure agreement that she claimed Tiger made her sign during their relationship. She referenced the Speak Out Act, mentioning an exemption when there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment, but did not elaborate.
Sources spilled that Erica is "eager" to shed light on what went down during their romance — and breakup.