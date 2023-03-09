Tiger Wood's Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues For $30 Million After He Allegedly Kicked Her Out Of Their Home
PGA golf legend Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is suing his trust for $30 million after she claimed he tricked her out of their home and changed the locks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Woods, 47, and the restauranteur, 39, dated for six years — and now, sensational accusations have emerged of what she alleged the end of their relationship was like.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Herman is fighting Tiger on the non-disclosure agreement he allegedly made her sign during their romance, stating that federal law allows her to speak out in cases involving sexual misconduct or harassment
In the lawsuit, she cited "severe" emotional damage, accusing him of cooking up a diabolical plan to kick her out of their Florida house.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In the court documents, Herman accused Woods' team of tricking her into leaving the mansion by coaxing her into taking a quick vacation without Tiger. However, when she arrived at the airport, the restauranteur claimed she was met by the golfer's legal representatives, who allegedly informed her she no longer had access to her home.
Herman also accused the attorneys of taking more than $40k of cash she had stashed in the home and making "scurrilous and defamatory allegations" abouy how she came into possession of the funds.
- Tiger Woods' Ex Erica Herman Demands NDA Be Nullified After Breakup, Cites Law On Sexual Assault & Harassment
- Tiger Woods Pleading With PGA Officials For Special Accommodations Due To His ‘Physical Limitations’ After 2021 Car Crash
- Gisele Bündchen Hires Tiger Woods' Ex Wife's Divorce Lawyer: 'They Are Ready For A Fight'
Herman sued Woods' trust, The Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, which owns the Hobe Sound estate. She argued that she provided "'valuable services" at Tiger's request and the two had an "oral tenancy agreement" — which was supposed to last five years after their breakup.
The golfer's trust responded to the lawsuit, claiming Tiger had broken up with her and asked her to leave the property. The trust also shot down the allegations of an oral agreement.