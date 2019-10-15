He’s Back! Tiger Woods Releasing Explosive New Memoir After Years Of Scandals Golfer recently made career comeback following cheating drama, rehab stint, and DUI.

After years of scandals, Tiger Woods is releasing an explosive new memoir, Back.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong. This book is my definitive story,” the professional golfer announced this Tuesday, October 15, on Twitter.

The athlete will publish his book with HarperCollins and is expected to reveal all the dirty details about his rocky past.

The publisher’s website describes Woods’s upcoming book as a “candid and intimate narrative of an outsize American life: from growing up a celebrated golfing prodigy to shattering centuries-old racial barriers as a young pro; from rising to unprecedented fame and global icon status to battling devastating injuries and personal issues; from enduring years of physical anguish to mounting an astonishing comeback at 43 years old, culminating with the 2019 Masters, where his thrillingly impossible victory captured the imagination and hearts of people around the world.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Woods, 43, rose to fame in 1997, when he won his first Masters Tournament. For the next decade, his career was on the rise, but in 2009, a nasty sex scandal broke his game and his reputation. Woods’s wife at the time, Elin Nordegren, found evidence of the star’s multiple affairs: girlfriends, porn stars, waitresses, and more. The two had just welcomed their second child.

Woods apologize for cheating and entered a rehab center in Mississippi for sex addiction, but it wasn’t enough. Nordegren, 39, divorced him in 2010 and many of his sponsors, including Accenture, Gatorade and Gillette, dropped him.

Following his stay at the treatment center, Woods got back to golfing, but after holding up an average of 5.46 wins per year, he went down to 1.6 wins per year.

Then, in 2017, Woods was arrested for driving under the influence. Police found the golfer asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Florida. He had sleep drugs, painkillers and the active ingredient for marijuana in his system when he was arrested, The Associated Press reported. Woods pled guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program, spend a year on probation, and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He also was demanded to attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where DUI accident victims explained how they were negatively affected.

Years into his downward spiral, Woods made a comeback this 2019. In April, the golfer won the Masters, his first major championship win in 11 years and his 15th major overall.

He is still going strong with girlfriend Erica Herman, who is the general manager at The Woods, his high-class sports bar in Jupiter. She has become a regular presence at his tournaments.