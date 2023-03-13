Tiger Woods Demands 'Jilted' Ex Erica Herman's $30 Million Lawsuit Be Fought Behind Closed Doors After Denying He Kicked Her Out Of The House

The pair split in October after six years of dating and it appears the restauranteur does not want to be confined by any NDA after their breakup.

She's suing Woods' trust for $30 million because she claims that's the "reasonable rental value" of his house for the five remaining years on their alleged oral agreement.

Herman believes Woods pulled off a sneaky scheme to get her out of the house by promising her a "short vacation." When she got to the airport, she said members of Woods' team told her she'd been "locked out" of the house and could not return.