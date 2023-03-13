Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tiger Woods
Exclusive Details

Tiger Woods Demands 'Jilted' Ex Erica Herman's $30 Million Lawsuit Be Fought Behind Closed Doors After Denying He Kicked Her Out Of The House

tiger woods erica pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 13 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tiger Woods is asking a Florida court to force "jilted" ex-girlfriend Erica Herman to abide by their non-disclosure agreement's arbitration provisions and fight him behind closed doors as their legal battle heats up post-split, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The golf legend, 47, fired back in a new filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, claiming her argument is "utterly meritless" and a "transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute" and those whom it "seeks to protect."

Article continues below advertisement
tiger wods
Source: mega

The pair split in October after six years of dating and it appears the restauranteur does not want to be confined by any NDA after their breakup.

She's suing Woods' trust for $30 million because she claims that's the "reasonable rental value" of his house for the five remaining years on their alleged oral agreement.

Herman believes Woods pulled off a sneaky scheme to get her out of the house by promising her a "short vacation." When she got to the airport, she said members of Woods' team told her she'd been "locked out" of the house and could not return.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods erica
Source: mega

On the other hand, Woods said he did provide her with temporary housing and financial support, also claiming they had no such oral agreement.

Woods' filing is in response to Herman claiming a non-disclosure agreement she had with the star athlete should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act although she has not accused him of any sexual misconduct or harassment thus far.

The separate complaints were made to the circuit court in Martin County, Florida.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods
Article continues below advertisement
tigerwoods gf
Source: mega

As we previously reported, the first of which was filed in October 2022, reveals her grievances with Woods' trust, claiming it violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking the oral tenancy agreement.

The filing, in which Woods is not named as a defendant, states the actual damages "are likely to be measured in excess of $30,000,000." The trust filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice two months later, claiming the dispute happened after Woods called it quits and informed her "that she was no longer welcome in" his home.

According to the trust, the NDA between the two required "confidential arbitration in all disputes between" the now-exes, claiming Herman's suit violates that agreement.

Another complaint intended to nullify the NDA was served to Woods last week.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger erica
Source: mega

Woods isn't having it though, suggesting that she is trying to use the loophole as a way to litigate her claims publicly in court.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that a prenup was also allegedly a source of contention for the pair. A source revealed that Woods insisted Herman signed a prenuptial agreement before he would commit to taking their relationship to the next level.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.