Tiger Woods Demands 'Jilted' Ex Erica Herman's $30 Million Lawsuit Be Fought Behind Closed Doors After Denying He Kicked Her Out Of The House
Tiger Woods is asking a Florida court to force "jilted" ex-girlfriend Erica Herman to abide by their non-disclosure agreement's arbitration provisions and fight him behind closed doors as their legal battle heats up post-split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The golf legend, 47, fired back in a new filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, claiming her argument is "utterly meritless" and a "transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute" and those whom it "seeks to protect."
The pair split in October after six years of dating and it appears the restauranteur does not want to be confined by any NDA after their breakup.
She's suing Woods' trust for $30 million because she claims that's the "reasonable rental value" of his house for the five remaining years on their alleged oral agreement.
Herman believes Woods pulled off a sneaky scheme to get her out of the house by promising her a "short vacation." When she got to the airport, she said members of Woods' team told her she'd been "locked out" of the house and could not return.
On the other hand, Woods said he did provide her with temporary housing and financial support, also claiming they had no such oral agreement.
Woods' filing is in response to Herman claiming a non-disclosure agreement she had with the star athlete should be declared unenforceable under the federal Speak Out Act although she has not accused him of any sexual misconduct or harassment thus far.
The separate complaints were made to the circuit court in Martin County, Florida.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Tiger Woods 'Ruined My Life' By 'Silencing' Me With NDA, Sex-Crazed Golfer's Ex-Mistress Rachel Uchitel Declares
- Tiger Woods Held Marriage Over Erica Herman's Head: Golf Star Demanded Ex-Girlfriend Sign Prenup To Protect Billion-Dollar Fortune
- Tiger Wood's Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sues For $30 Million After He Allegedly Kicked Her Out Of Their Home
As we previously reported, the first of which was filed in October 2022, reveals her grievances with Woods' trust, claiming it violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking the oral tenancy agreement.
The filing, in which Woods is not named as a defendant, states the actual damages "are likely to be measured in excess of $30,000,000." The trust filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice two months later, claiming the dispute happened after Woods called it quits and informed her "that she was no longer welcome in" his home.
According to the trust, the NDA between the two required "confidential arbitration in all disputes between" the now-exes, claiming Herman's suit violates that agreement.
Another complaint intended to nullify the NDA was served to Woods last week.
Woods isn't having it though, suggesting that she is trying to use the loophole as a way to litigate her claims publicly in court.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that a prenup was also allegedly a source of contention for the pair. A source revealed that Woods insisted Herman signed a prenuptial agreement before he would commit to taking their relationship to the next level.