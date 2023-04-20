Tiger Woods ‘Has Hit Rock Bottom’ As He Deals With Injuries & Ex-Girlfriend’s $30 Million Lawsuit: Source
Tiger Woods has allegedly plummeted into a deep mental black hole after being ravaged by crippling pain and humiliated over having to quit golf’s prestigious Masters tournament, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Four years after his miraculous comeback win at the same tournament, sources revealed Tiger has found his personal and professional life mired in the rough!
“Between his crippling injuries and shattered love life, Tiger has hit rock bottom — again,” said the source. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tiger was hit with a $30 million lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.
The 38-year-old had been his constant companion in the two years since the horrifying car accident that left him with compound fractures in his right leg, damaged his right foot, and forced doctors to slice open his calf to relieve excruciating pressure and save his swollen muscles.
“Now he’s got no one to lend him support when he’s dealing with all his injuries and setbacks,” the source said. “Worse than that, he knows she’s furious with him and is hellbent on revenge — and the money she believes she’s owed.”
Tiger was forced to drop out of last years’ U.S. Open due to crippling pain and cut back on his golfing schedule in the hopes of being rested and ready to go for this year’s Masters — which he has won a phenomenal five times.
But the rest didn’t help and the golfer was devasted when he was forced to pull out in the third round due to pain in his shattered leg.
A source said the withdrawal has spiraled him into the blues. “He’s been beaten down mentally, physically, and spiritually,” said the insider.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Tiger, said he believes the golfer’s injuries will likely force him to hang up his clubs. “His damaged joints will likely never heal,” said Mirkin. “It’s incredibly unlikely he can come back to top-level competition.”
Other sources inside Tiger’s world fear all the drama could lead him down a dark path.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Tiger has been fighting Erica’s lawsuit in court and denied she’s owed a dime.