Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Takes Legal Battle to Appeals Court to 'Invalidate' NDA
PGA golf icon Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is taking her legal dispute with the golf superstar to Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Herman's $30 million lawsuit against the 15-time Major winner was rejected twice by a Florida state judge, first in May and then in June.
In May, Judge Elizabeth Metzger rejected Herman's attempt to dismiss the NDA with Woods and ordered the couple to settle lawsuits seeking millions in damages through arbitration.
Herman, who was regularly spotted attending events such as the Ryder Cup with Woods, has accused him of sexual harassment and claimed over $30 million in damages in a lawsuit against Woods.
They dated for five years before Woods broke things off on October 13, 2022, and Herman claimed that Woods tricked her into leaving the mansion they lived in together in Florida.
The dispute centers on whether the NDA covers only Herman's work role and relationship with Woods as the owner of the restaurant she managed or whether it extends to their personal relationship.
"My only concern is if by chance TW does something that brings our relationship to an end, do I automatically lose my job?" she wrote in an email to Chris Hubman, CFO of TGR Ventures.
"I don't have any problems with what's in the document because I wouldn't go public or use anything I know to hurt him or the kids, but with my whole life in his hands now, I would want to have some kind of control over my future in the business," she continued. "If something happened 5-10 years down the road, I don't want to be in my 40's heartbroken and jobless."
The Florida judge in the case said that documents requested by the circuit court did not support claims of sexual harassment. Metzger denied the motion from Herman to void the NDA with Woods, which originated in 2017.
Herman's attorney initially claimed that no NDA was signed but later attempted to "invalidate" it by claiming in a hearing earlier this month that the signed agreement did not match the version presented in court.
