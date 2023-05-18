Tiger Woods' Ex-girlfriend Erica Herman Denied Her Request to Have NDA Voided in $30M Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman was denied her request to have a non-disclosure agreement between her and the golf star voided, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come more than two months after Herman sued Woods and his trust for a whopping $30 million following the end of the pair’s relationship, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Metzger reportedly rejected Herman’s motion to have the 2017 NDA voided.
Herman previously accused Woods of sexual harassment during their nearly six years together, and the golf star’s 39-year-old ex claimed the NDA was “wrongfully enforced” upon her.
She also cited the Speak Out Act – a federal law that allows alleged victims to speak out in cases involving potential sexual misconduct or harassment – as a reason why the 2017 NDA between herself and Woods should be voided.
But Judge Metzger ruled against Herman’s request on Wednesday. The judge also called Herman’s sexual harassment accusations against Woods “vague and threadbare.”
“Herman has had the opportunity to provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” the judge wrote in an 11-page opinion on Wednesday night.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Herman sued Woods and his trust for $30 million in March after she claimed the professional golfer allegedly kicked her out of their Florida home.
Herman reportedly managed a South Florida restaurant owned by Woods, The Woods Jupiter, both before and during the beginning of the pair’s relationship in 2017. She claimed Woods forced her to either sign an NDA in August 2017 or else be fired from her job at the restaurant.
"Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman's boss,” Herman’s lawyer, Benjamin Hoda, wrote in the complaint on March 5. "In Mr. Woods's own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him.”
“A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," Hoda continued.
"And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."
Woods repeatedly denied sexually harassing his ex, nor forced her to sign the 2017 NDA at the risk of losing her job, and instead dubbed Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend” who “wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court.”
“Ms. Herman agreed to arbitrate any dispute with Mr. Woods as consideration for, among things, the opportunity to continue to spend time with Mr. Woods and to be privy to certain private and confidential aspects of his personal life and his professional and business endeavors,” Woods’ legal team wrote in a response in March.
“For more than six years, Ms. Herman enjoyed the benefits of her agreement,” the response continued. “Now that her relationship with Mr. Woods has ended, however, she seeks to disregard her obligation to arbitrate disputes with Mr. Woods.”