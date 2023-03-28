See The 2017 NDA Tiger Woods Made Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sign Barring Her From Spilling Secrets
Tiger Woods has submitted the NDA, which his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman signed in 2017, in court as he fights her $30 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the non-disclosure agreement that Herman executed on August 9, 2017 — shortly after their relationship turned romantic. The two met while Herman worked as a general manager at Wood’s restaurant in Florida, which opened in 2015.
The NDA reads, “As consideration for the opportunity to continue to spend time with Eldrick “Tiger” Woods and to be privy to certain private information and confidential aspects of your personal life and your professional and business endeavors and be employed at the restaurant known as The Woods Jupiter and owned indirectly by you, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged.”
The NDA submitted to the court was heavily redacted but Woods’ lawyers unsealed the portion about arbitration.
The document added, “Each of Us understands, acknowledges, and agrees that by agreeing to arbitration, WE are giving up any rights we may have to a trial by judge or jury.”
Herman signed her name on the final page along with Woods.
As we previously reported, last year, Herman sued Woods shortly after he broke up with her. She claimed he had promised she could live in his Florida home for a certain number of years.
Herman said at the time of their breakup there were still 5 years left on his oral promise. She claimed to have been living in the home after the split until Woods’ team tricked her out of the home and changed the locks.
In addition, Herman asked the court to throw out the NDA she signed for Woods. She cited federal law that prohibits NDAs from being enforced if the deal was signed before accusations of sexual assault or sexual harassment.
Woods denied the accusations or that he promised Herman she could live in his home even if they split. Further, he denied ever sexually harassing his ex.
The professional golfer’s lawyer, “She has never asserted any claims for sexual assault or sexual harassment against Mr. Woods, does not do so in this case, and never can assert such claims truthfully.”
Woods called Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend” who “wants to publicly litigate specious claims in court.” He demanded the case be moved out of the public eye and into arbitration, which he said is where the NDA states any disputes must be heard.
A judge has yet to rule.