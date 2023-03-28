See The 2017 NDA Tiger Woods Made Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Sign Barring Her From Spilling Secrets

Tiger Woods has submitted the NDA, which his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman signed in 2017, in court as he fights her $30 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a copy of the non-disclosure agreement that Herman executed on August 9, 2017 — shortly after their relationship turned romantic. The two met while Herman worked as a general manager at Wood’s restaurant in Florida, which opened in 2015.