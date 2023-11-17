Brother of Keke Palmer's Ex Slams 'Insecure' Co-Star DomiNque Perry Over ‘Absent Father’ Accusations, Fears Career Repercussions

The brother of KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson has rushed to court to fight back allegations he’s an “absent father” to his 5-year-old daughter. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sarunas Jackson criticized the mother of his child, DomiNque Perry, as he fought her attempt to move their child to Texas.

Source: @DOMINIQUEP/INSTAGRAM

As we first reported, in September, Sarunas filed a ‘Petition to Determine Parental Relationship’ against Perry in Los Angeles Superior Court. The actor explained he shares a 5-year-old daughter named Zen Jackson with his former Insecure co-star.

Source: @DOMINIQUEP/INSTAGRAM

Sarunas asked that he be awarded joint legal and physical custody of his child. He claimed Zen had lived in California since she was born. Weeks later, DomiNque demanded Sarunas’ petition be denied.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@ONEJAE Darius and Sarunas with their family.

She said, “despite the emotional volatility and intimidation that [Sarunas] has directed towards me,” she has been committed to “fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with [Sarunas] because I know that is in Zen’s best interest.” DomiNque claimed she always viewed Texas as her home, but she lives in Los Angeles when she books acting gigs. In her declaration, DomiNque said due to the actor’s strike and rising rent prices in LA, she decided she wanted to move to Texas with Zen in September 2023.

DomiNque said Sarunas did not object when they spoke. Instead, she said he filed his custody petition without informing her. As a result, the court ruled she could not move the child until the outcome of the case. DomiNque demanded Sarunas' case be dismissed and she be allowed to move to Texas.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KEKE KeKe and Darius.

Now, in his newly filed declaration, Sarunas said he was never in a “romantic relationship” with DomiNque. “We were friends and co-workers,” he said. “It is unclear where [DomiNque’s] allegations of emotional volatility and intimidation are coming from. My family and I have always welcomed [DomiNque] with open arms, inviting her to family events and showing her love and support in more ways than one.”

Source: RadarOnline.com Footage submitted by KeKe as part of her petition for a restraining order against Darius.

He said, [DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.” Sarunas added, “To top it off, [DomiNque] often intimidates me with the looming threat she would request court-ordered child support for greater than the amount we have agreed to. Nonetheless, I have gone the extra mile to make [DomiNque] happy by agreeing with and compromising to various requests made by her to appease me.” Sarunas said despite her claims to have ties to Texas, she has lived in Los Angeles for years.

Footage submitted by KeKe as part of her petition for a restraining order against Darius.

He said his daughter has developed “roots here in Los Angeles.” Sarunas said he researched LA schools for his daughter only for DomiNque to try to enroll her in a Texas school. Sarunas said that he never agreed to allow his daughter to move to Texas. He said he doesn’t have the financial means to consistently fly to Texas to visit his daughter.

He said over the past 5 years he has provided support for Zen, DomiNque, and her family. Sarunas said he paid DomiNque’s rent at times and various other expenses. “I am now exhausting what remains of my finances on legal fees and our home in Los Angeles until the indefinite SAG-AFTRA strike is over,” he said.

“At the end of the day, [DomiNque] is my daughter’s mother and is thereby my family,” he said. “I have always taken steps to make sure my daughter is well taken care after.” Sarunas claimed he recently secured DomiNque a $250k gig for a show he was on but she turned it down.