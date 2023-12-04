Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Slams 'Squad' Democrat Pramila Jayapal Over Shocking Hamas Rape Remarks: 'Do Not Excuse Sexual Assault'
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, criticized House Rep. Pramila Jayapal this weekend after the Democratic lawmaker appeared to dismiss Hamas’ use of rape and sexual assault against Israeli hostages, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking incident to occur during an interview with CNN on Sunday, Congresswoman Jayapal seemed to downplay the Palestinian terrorist group’s use of rape against Israeli women while speaking with State of the Union host Dana Bash.
According to the Democratic lawmaker and “Squad” member, anti-Hamas critics must be “balanced” about “bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.”
Jayapal then cited the 15,000 Palestinians killed by Israel in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war taking place in Gaza.
“Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools,” she said regarding Hamas’ use of rape and sexual assault against Israeli women. “However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.”
“Fifteen thousand Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children,” the Democratic congresswoman added.
Jayapal immediately came under fire for her surprising remarks, and Nancy Pelosi’s daughter rushed to Twitter to condemn the “Squad” member’s apparent “both sides” argument.
“I should not have to say this in 2023 but here we are: RAPE IS RAPE,” the former House Speaker’s daughter wrote.
“Do not minimize, excuse, “balance” or “both sides” sexual assault - that is victim blaming we have spent decades trying to undo in the laws, the courts and the hearts and minds of the people,” Christine Pelosi tweeted further.
Additional critics, such as CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga and former GOP House Rep. Joe Walsh, also slammed Jayapal for her controversial remarks made during Sunday’s episode of State of the Union.
“Most wars don’t feature premeditated rape as part of the war plan,” Golodryga responded. “Individual acts of rape from lack of discipline, which tragically does occur in war, is different than ‘preconceived and premeditated’ rapes, which as one leading expert told me was Hamas’ plan.”
“I didn’t realize until October 7th that, for [Jayapal] & so many others on the left, there’s an exception to this rule when it comes to raping & sexually torturing JEWISH women & girls,” Walsh added.
The embattled congresswoman’s team later backtracked on Jayapal’s shocking remarks and responded to the backlash with a tweet of their own.
“Hamas is a terrorist organization that needs to be taken out,” House Rep. Jayapal’s team wrote alongside a clip of the Democratic lawmaker’s State of the Union interview.
“The way to do that is to create a strong and durable coalition of allies in the Middle East that ensures a Palestinian state while providing safety and security for both Israelis and Palestinians in the region,” the post added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayapal is not the first Democratic "Squad" member to come under intense fire for their startling remarks against Israel amid the ongoing and escalating conflict in the Middle East.