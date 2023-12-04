Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi, criticized House Rep. Pramila Jayapal this weekend after the Democratic lawmaker appeared to dismiss Hamas’ use of rape and sexual assault against Israeli hostages, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking incident to occur during an interview with CNN on Sunday, Congresswoman Jayapal seemed to downplay the Palestinian terrorist group’s use of rape against Israeli women while speaking with State of the Union host Dana Bash.