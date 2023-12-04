Leah Remini Denies Filing Missing Person’s Report for Shelly Miscaviage to Create ‘Publicity Stunt’ as She Fights Scientology in Court

Remini was a member of the controversial church for over 40 years until she left in 2013. The actress spoke out against the church and accused it of mistreating members.

In the years since leaving, Remini launched a television show and podcast that focused on speaking to ex-Scientologists.

Remini said due to her speaking out, the church and its agent have attacked her and tried to ruin her professional career.

"Defendants have also incessantly harassed, threatened, intimidated, and embarrassed Ms. Remini’s family members, friends, colleagues, and business associates, causing her to lose personal relationships, business contracts, and other business opportunities," the lawsuit reads.