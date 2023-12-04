Raven Griim: The Inked Icon of the Alt Scene

A self-professed “creator from the underworld,” Ravengriim doesn’t believe social media is just for the sunny side of life. Here’s a creator who doesn’t just chase trends; she crafts them with the precision of a tattoo needle. Cosplayer, gamer, beauty guru, dance sensation—Raven is a jack-of-all-trades and the master of, well, all. She’s the cosplayer who can step into any character's shoes—or boots, or gossamer wings—and make them her own. When she games, it's not just about the play but the performance, the spectacle, the shared experience.

Then there’s her fashion sense. It’s as if the night itself had a runway show. Her gothic threads aren't just clothes; they’re statements. They scream confidence and whisper mysteries of the night in the same breath. Ravengriim's influence in the beauty space is equally impressive. Her makeup is war paint for the soul, a blend of beauty and rebellion that dares you to look away.